Immersive experiences for today’s digital kids

Just in time before back to school, to give kids a last hurrah for the school break, beloved British store franchise Hamleys opens its second and biggest store in the Philippines at Bonifacio High Street, Taguig City.
Celebrities like model, actress and TV host Phoemela Baranda and her daughter graced the store opening of the 530-sq.-meter flagship store carrying the franchise’s iconic red and white world of wonder theme. As with the brand’s every store around the world, shoppers were greeted by iconic characters, including Hamley and Hattie Bear, the toy soldier, the circus ringmaster and the rag doll.
Opening day celebrations brought high-energy fun to Bonifacio Global City (BGC) with a lively character parade, exclusive giveaways, face painting, music performances and character meet-and-greets.
The second branch comes 12 years after the opening of the first one in Central Square Mall, which opened two days before Christmas in 2014. The new store is double the size of the first one. Located in BGC’s premier 240-hectare lifestyle and business district, which sees over 120,000 visitors daily, this new destination builds on the brand’s presence in the Philippines and marks another strong step in building its key presence in high footfall locations around the world.
“The Philippines has always embraced Hamleys with so much love and this new flagship at BGC reflects that relationship growing stronger. As our second store here, it is a proud moment for us — Manila’s vibrant and dynamic spirit, its energy and the families that fill it every day, make it the perfect home for Hamleys as we continue our mission to spread the magic of play around the world,” a brand spokesperson says in a statement handed to DAILY TRIBUNE.
According to the brand, their store differs from other toy stores because it is more “experiential.” The bigger space means the store can now carry over 15,000 toys, including more of the brand’s own exclusive products.
“It is designed to delight families, tourists and children of all ages, offering immersive experience zones, unforgettable character interactions and high-energy play that make every visit feel like a celebration,” the brand states.
The store features exclusive hero zones like Ralleyz, a fast-paced RC racetrack experience; a Lego Playlab; an immersive red London double-decker bus installation; and the experiential Barbie Zone, a children’s boutique and salon with beauty, nails and do-it-yourself (DIY) accessory stations for stylish mini creators to try out different looks. Every corner invites imaginations to run free.