Immersive experiences for today’s digital kids

Just in time before back to school, to give kids a last hurrah for the school break, beloved British store franchise Hamleys opens its second and biggest store in the Philippines at Bonifacio High Street, Taguig City.

Celebrities like model, actress and TV host Phoemela Baranda and her daughter graced the store opening of the 530-sq.-meter flagship store carrying the franchise’s iconic red and white world of wonder theme. As with the brand’s every store around the world, shoppers were greeted by iconic characters, including Hamley and Hattie Bear, the toy soldier, the circus ringmaster and the rag doll.

Opening day celebrations brought high-energy fun to Bonifacio Global City (BGC) with a lively character parade, exclusive giveaways, face painting, music performances and character meet-and-greets.