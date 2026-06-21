Chiongbian eyes reacquiring FAST full ownership

The Chiongbian family is moving swiftly to take full control of FAST Logistics Group, adding its current 60 percent share.

In a statement, FAST announced that its 60 percent controlling shareholder, the Chiongbian family, through its designated acquisition vehicle, has entered into definitive agreements to acquire the 40 percent stake in the Company currently held by a subsidiary of CVC Capital Partners Asia Pacific IV, a fund managed by CVC Capital Partners.

The acquisition will restore the Family’s full ownership of one of the Philippines’ leading third-party logistics and integrated supply chain service providers, subject to regulatory approval and completion of the transaction.