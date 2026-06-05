Father hands CLI leadership to son

Cebu Landmasters, Inc. (CLI) has begun a new chapter in its corporate history as founder Jose R. Soberano III formally passed the leadership of the property developer to his son, Jose Franco B. Soberano, in a planned transition that coincides with the company’s push to expand beyond its Visayas and Mindanao base.

The succession was confirmed during CLI’s annual stockholders’ and organizational board meeting, marking a long-prepared leadership shift within the Soberano family as the listed developer scales up its national footprint.

The elder Soberano will remain as executive chairman, where he will continue to oversee strategic direction and governance while the company accelerates new developments in key urban growth areas.