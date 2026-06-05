Father hands CLI leadership to son

Cebu Landmasters, Inc. (CLI) has begun a new chapter in its corporate history as founder Jose R. Soberano III formally passed the leadership of the property developer to his son, Jose Franco B. Soberano, in a planned transition that coincides with the company’s push to expand beyond its Visayas and Mindanao base.
The succession was confirmed during CLI’s annual stockholders’ and organizational board meeting, marking a long-prepared leadership shift within the Soberano family as the listed developer scales up its national footprint.
The elder Soberano will remain as executive chairman, where he will continue to oversee strategic direction and governance while the company accelerates new developments in key urban growth areas.
The leadership change comes as CLI pursues an expansion strategy outside its traditional markets, including preparations for its first residential mixed-use project in Pasig City and the acquisition of a 70-hectare property in Dasmariñas, Cavite, for a planned township development.
The new CEO, who joined CLI in 2010 and most recently served as chief operating officer, previously handled major operational areas such as acquisitions, project development, construction, sales, and property management. He also played a key role in the company’s diversification into office, retail, hospitality, and large-scale mixed-use developments.
Under his operational leadership, CLI expanded from a modest portfolio into more than 130 projects across 21 cities and municipalities, reflecting its steady growth into one of the country’s major regional developers.
The company said the transition is part of a long-term governance plan designed to ensure continuity while supporting its next phase of expansion in the Philippine property sector.