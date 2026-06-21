Chinese stars shine at KISF 2026

Chinese actors made a strong impression at the 2026 Korea International Streaming Festival (KISF), highlighting the growing influence of Chinese dramas and talent on the global streaming stage.

Held in Busan from 18 to 21 June, the festival brought together actors, creators and industry leaders from across Asia to celebrate achievements in streaming entertainment. Among the most talked-about international guests were several Chinese stars whose projects earned nominations and special screenings throughout the event.

Leading the Chinese contingent was Song Wei-long, who received attention for his drama Shine on Me. The actor also participated in a special screening and audience event, giving fans a rare opportunity to interact with him during the festival. His presence underscored the increasing popularity of Chinese productions beyond their domestic market.

Actress Tian Xiwei was another standout name associated with the festival. Her historical romance drama Pursuit of Jade was among the Chinese titles recognized in this year’s lineup, reflecting the continued international appeal of Chinese period dramas. She was also listed among the festival’s notable guests and nominees.

Meanwhile, actor Zhang Linghe further strengthened China’s presence at KISF through the success of Pursuit of Jade, one of several Chinese productions competing alongside acclaimed series from Korea, Japan and other Asian territories.

The strong showing of Chinese talent at KISF reflects a broader shift in the streaming landscape. As platforms continue to expand across borders, audiences are increasingly embracing stories regardless of language or country of origin. Chinese dramas, once viewed primarily as regional hits, are now regularly finding viewers throughout Asia and beyond.

For KISF, the participation of Chinese actors signals the festival’s ambition to become a truly international platform for streaming content. For fans, it offered a glimpse of an entertainment industry where Korean, Chinese, Japanese and other Asian productions are sharing the same global spotlight.