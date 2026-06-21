Chevrolet joins drift series

The Philippine Drift Series is now in its fourth year. The event gathers professional drifters, car enthusiasts and performance brands in a competition built around control, timing and driving skill.

Chevrolet will use the event to display three models at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan. These are the all-new Chevrolet Spark EUV, Captiva EV and Groove.

The lineup gives visitors a look at the brand’s current range, which now includes electric and urban-focused vehicles.

Guests may also join selected test drives during the event on 20 June 2026. Chevrolet said freebies will also be available at its display booth on a first-come, first-served basis.

Maria Fe Perez-Agudo, vice chairman, president and chief executive officer of HARI, said the tie-up with the Philippine Drift Series gives Chevrolet a chance to connect with the motorsport crowd.

“Through our partnership with Philippine Drift Series 2026, we aim to further connect with the local motorsport community and support platforms that celebrate automotive culture,” Perez-Agudo said.

She said the collaboration also supports Chevrolet’s push to offer vehicles that give Filipino motorists confidence and a more engaging drive.

The partnership places Chevrolet in front of an audience that follows performance driving, car builds and live motorsport events. It also gives the brand a venue to introduce its newer models outside the usual showroom setting.

The Chevrolet display at the Philippine Arena will be open to event guests and motoring fans who want to see the featured units up close. Visitors may also inquire about the brand’s latest lineup and activities during the event.