Kia moves PIMS forward

“Kia is actively redefining the way Filipinos move by bringing the future of driving within immediate reach. From advanced turbo hybrids, pure electric vehicles, and fuel-efficient fuel-powered crossovers, our latest lineup offers a diverse range of inspiring mobility options that fit perfectly into modern lifestyles,” Jay Lopez, managing director of Kia Philippines, said.

The Carnival Turbo Hybrid leads the hybrid side of the display. Kia positions it as an MPV for families and executives who want space, comfort and better fuel use from an electrified powertrain.

It carries the brand’s “Everyday First Class” message, with the model aimed at buyers who need the size of a people mover but want a more efficient drive.

The Sorento Turbo Hybrid also takes its place at the booth. The seven-seat SUV gives Kia another hybrid option for families looking at larger vehicles without going straight to a full electric model.

Kia also highlights its electric lineup at PIMS 2026. The recently launched EV5 is part of the display, with a claimed driving range of 550 kilometers.

It also comes with smart regenerative braking, a roomy cabin, Drive Wise driver assistance features and Vehicle-to-Load capability.

The V2L function allows the vehicle to power external devices, which may be useful during outdoor trips or emergencies.

The EV9 sits at the top of Kia’s electric range. The full-size electric SUV brings three rows, premium cabin features and high-tech equipment.

Kia describes it as a global multi-awarded model and uses it as a showcase of its more advanced EV direction.

For buyers still looking at an entry point into the brand, the Sonet remains one of the more practical displays at the booth. The compact crossover targets first-time buyers and young professionals.