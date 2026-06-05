Kia moves PIMS forward

Kia Philippines brings a mix of hybrids, electric vehicles and compact SUVs to the 10th Philippine International Motor Show as the brand shows where its local lineup is headed.
The show runs from 4 to 7 June 2026 at the World Trade Center in Pasay City. Kia joins the event under the PIMS theme “Forward in Every Drive,” with a display that covers turbo hybrid models, full electric vehicles and fuel-powered crossovers for different types of Filipino drivers.
“Kia is actively redefining the way Filipinos move by bringing the future of driving within immediate reach. From advanced turbo hybrids, pure electric vehicles, and fuel-efficient fuel-powered crossovers, our latest lineup offers a diverse range of inspiring mobility options that fit perfectly into modern lifestyles,” Jay Lopez, managing director of Kia Philippines, said.
The Carnival Turbo Hybrid leads the hybrid side of the display. Kia positions it as an MPV for families and executives who want space, comfort and better fuel use from an electrified powertrain.
It carries the brand’s “Everyday First Class” message, with the model aimed at buyers who need the size of a people mover but want a more efficient drive.
The Sorento Turbo Hybrid also takes its place at the booth. The seven-seat SUV gives Kia another hybrid option for families looking at larger vehicles without going straight to a full electric model.
Kia also highlights its electric lineup at PIMS 2026. The recently launched EV5 is part of the display, with a claimed driving range of 550 kilometers.
It also comes with smart regenerative braking, a roomy cabin, Drive Wise driver assistance features and Vehicle-to-Load capability.
The V2L function allows the vehicle to power external devices, which may be useful during outdoor trips or emergencies.
The EV9 sits at the top of Kia’s electric range. The full-size electric SUV brings three rows, premium cabin features and high-tech equipment.
Kia describes it as a global multi-awarded model and uses it as a showcase of its more advanced EV direction.
For buyers still looking at an entry point into the brand, the Sonet remains one of the more practical displays at the booth. The compact crossover targets first-time buyers and young professionals.
It offers a smaller footprint for city driving, a fuel-efficient engine, tech features and a price point meant to attract buyers moving up from smaller cars.
Kia also gives visitors a preview of the Sportage Turbo Hybrid before its planned Philippine launch in July. Interested customers may sign up through the Kia website or visit the booth during PIMS to secure early access.
The brand also confirmed that the EV3 and PV5 are headed for the Philippine market.
The EV3 is a compact electric SUV, while the PV5 is an electric van designed for people or business use. Both models form part of Kia’s wider EV plan in the country.
Visitors at the Kia pavilion may view the vehicles, speak with product experts and take part in test drives during the show.
Buyers may also get PIMS offers, including up to P110,000 off the Kia Sonet, up to P450,000 off the Kia Carnival SX Diesel and up to P220,000 off the Kia Sorento Turbo Hybrid.
“Kia’s showcase this year is about offering mobility that moves with you. Whether it is transitioning fully to electric with the EV5 and EV9, embracing the seamless efficiency of our Carnival and Sorento Turbo Hybrids, or enjoying the smart, spirited drive of the Sonet, we are making forward-thinking mobility closer and more rewarding for every Filipino,” Jay Lopez, managing director of Kia Philippines, said.