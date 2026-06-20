My dad, my superhero

The Intergalactic Pop-Up is an experiential zone where guests can take on different challenges — and win a prize in the end. As a Father’s Day dare, kids can challenge their dad’s agility with the Speed Test, as well as his strength and endurance at the Just Keep Hangin’ zone.

In Supergirl, DC Studios’ newest feature film to hit the big screen, Milly Alcock (House of the Dragon) stars in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice. Directed by Craig Gillespie and also starring Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham and Jason Momoa.