Early Father’s Day Treat

An early Father's Day escapade awaited select viewers at the recent screening of The Mandalorian and Grogu in SM Aura, Taguig City.

Not only is the latest film from the Star Wars franchise an homage to fathers. The screening also introduced a new unlikely pairing: Beer and popcorn.

"Watching films on the silver screen at SM Aura reaches new heights with San Miguel Premium Beers by your side. Feel every pulse-pounding moment with the clean, crisp, dry taste of San Miguel Super Dry; enjoy every scene with the full-flavored balanced taste of San Miguel Premium All-Malt; lean into every twist and turn with the bold depth of San Miguel Cerveza Negra; or soar through new experiences with the harmony of flavors of San Miguel Cerveza Blanca. No matter where the story takes you, San Miguel Premium Beers make for the most satisfying companion at the movies," the screening's organizer said in a statement.