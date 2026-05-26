Early Father’s Day Treat

An early Father's Day escapade awaited select viewers at the recent screening of The Mandalorian and Grogu in SM Aura, Taguig City.
Not only is the latest film from the Star Wars franchise an homage to fathers. The screening also introduced a new unlikely pairing: Beer and popcorn.
"Watching films on the silver screen at SM Aura reaches new heights with San Miguel Premium Beers by your side. Feel every pulse-pounding moment with the clean, crisp, dry taste of San Miguel Super Dry; enjoy every scene with the full-flavored balanced taste of San Miguel Premium All-Malt; lean into every twist and turn with the bold depth of San Miguel Cerveza Negra; or soar through new experiences with the harmony of flavors of San Miguel Cerveza Blanca. No matter where the story takes you, San Miguel Premium Beers make for the most satisfying companion at the movies," the screening's organizer said in a statement.
Brews like Pale Pilsen, San Mig Light, Red Horse Beer and Flavored Beer are now available at select SM Cinemas across Metro Manila.
SM Aura's Exclusive Cinemas are equipped with top-tier projection systems and surroundsound, giving films an even more immersive feel with its lighting and layout designed for private groups.
The beer brand put these intimate cinema spaces through their paces with an exclusive screening of Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu.
Select guests joined the adventures of Mandalore's beloved father-andson, bounty hunter Din Djarin and his young apprentice Grogu, through thrilling twists and turns.