Halal tourism celebrated

The Department of Tourism (DoT) underscored the growing role of Halal tourism in promoting cultural understanding and inclusive economic opportunities during the 3rd Salaam: Halal Tourism and Trade Expo Philippines 2026 held at Quantum Skyview in Cubao, Quezon City.
Carrying the theme “Walking Through Halal Culture and Community,” the event gathered tourism officials, regional directors, industry stakeholders, exhibitors, advocates, and development partners to celebrate Halal-friendly tourism and showcase products and traditions from Muslim communities across the country.
“Tourism is not simply about products, services or destinations. It is about understanding people, honoring culture, building systems of trust”, former DoT Undersecretary Myra Paz Valderrosa-Abubakar said in her opening remarks.
The tourism official said the Salaam platform continues to advance Halal-friendly tourism in the Philippines, evolving into a national showcase for businesses, destinations and communities.
Among the highlights of the expo were locally produced goods from various regions, including Halal-certified coffee from Sultan Kudarat and Tennun handwoven textiles crafted by indigenous Muslim communities in Basilan and some communities in Zamboanga City.
“These products like the coffee from Sultan Kudarat is halal certified and with tennun, these fabrics are woven by our Muslim tribes in Basilan and Zamboanga,” Abubakar told the DAILY TRIBUNE in an exclusive interview.
Beyond promoting trade and tourism, the DoT said the expo also aims to raise public awareness about Halal practices and their broader significance.
Abubakar stressed that Halal is not exclusive to Muslims but is a concept that can be appreciated by people from all backgrounds.
“This [event] is very important for awareness. A lot of people are still not aware of what Halal really is?”
“They think that Halal is really just for muslims unfortunately, actually it is a way of life for everybody’s health,” she pointed out.
The Salaam 2026 Expo, meanwhile, continues its awareness campaign through a series of Halal forums featuring international speakers to discuss global Halal practices on Saturday, alongside local delegates tackling Muslim-friendly tourism in the Philippines.
“That is why, for this three-day event, we are looking forward to a very successful event,” the former tourism undersecretary said.