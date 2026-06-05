Eastern Samar rebel surrenders, returns to government fold

Through continuous dialogue, negotiations and appeals from his loved ones, alias “Dannie” was convinced to leave the armed movement and take advantage of opportunities being offered by the government through its livelihood assistance, amnesty and social reintegration programs.

Local officials emphasized that families play a vital role in encouraging active CTG members to make the difficult but transformative decision to return to mainstream society. The combined efforts of the LGU and family members provided the assurance and support needed for alias “Dannie” to begin a new chapter in his life.

Following his return, he will undergo the necessary processes to avail himself of government assistance and reintegration programs aimed at helping former rebels rebuild their lives, pursue sustainable livelihoods and become productive members of their communities.

The development highlights the effectiveness of the Whole-of-Nation Approach in addressing insurgency by offering peaceful pathways for reconciliation and reintegration while addressing the socio-economic concerns long exploited by terrorist groups.

Military officials noted that every CTG member who returns to the fold of the law contributes to weakening the insurgency movement and brings communities closer to achieving a Stable Internal Peace and Security Condition (SIPSC).

Such developments create an environment conducive to sustained peace, improved security, accelerated development and inclusive progress for the people of Jipapad and the rest of Eastern Samar.

“The decision of alias ‘Dannie’ to reject armed struggle and return to the fold of the law reflects the positive impact of collaboration among local government units, families, communities and security forces. We commend the LGU of Jipapad and his family for their unwavering efforts in guiding him toward a peaceful path. His return serves as a reminder that there is always an opportunity for reconciliation and a better future beyond armed conflict,” the division said.

The 8th Infantry Division remains committed to supporting local government units and stakeholders in advancing peace-building initiatives and encouraging remaining CTG members to choose peaceful reintegration, thereby contributing to the realization of lasting peace, security, development and progress throughout Eastern Visayas.