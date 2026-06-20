Caraga declared peace-stable region

The declaration followed the approval of a resolution by the Regional Peace and Order Council (RPOC)-13 and the adoption of corresponding resolutions by the Peace and Order Councils of Caraga’s five provinces and one city, affirming that all areas in the region had met the requirements for SIPS status.

Prior to the ceremony, Maj. Gen. Marion T. Angcao, commander of the 4th Infantry Division, took his oath as vice chairperson of RPOC-13 during a special meeting at the same venue.

Present at the event were Agusan del Norte Gov. Maria Angelica Rosedell Amante, Agusan del Sur Gov. Santiago Cane, Surigao del Norte Gov. Robert Lyndon Barbers, Acting Surigao del Sur Gov. Manuel Alameda Sr., Dinagat Islands Gov. Nilo Demerey Jr. and Butuan City Mayor Lawrence Lemuel Fortun.

In their messages, local chief executives formally accepted the declaration and expressed gratitude to the security sector, government agencies, and residents for their contributions to achieving lasting peace in the region. They described the milestone as a shared victory for the people of Caraga and proof of what can be accomplished through unity and cooperation.

Officials said the achievement was made possible through the collective efforts of the Department of the Interior and Local Government, Armed Forces of the Philippines, Department of National Defense, Philippine National Police, Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity, local government units, other national agencies under the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict, civil society organizations, Indigenous Peoples communities and the people of Caraga.

Also attending were Department of National Defense Undersecretary Angelito M. de Leon, representing Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr., and Eastern Mindanao Command chief Lt. Gen. Adonis Ariel G. Orio, representing AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Romeo S. Brawner Jr.

In his closing remarks, Angcao stressed that the declaration marks a new chapter rather than the end of the government’s efforts.

“The declaration of SIPS is not the end of our journey, but the beginning of a greater responsibility to sustain the peace we have gained, protect the progress we have achieved, and ensure that future generations inherit a Caraga that is secure, resilient and full of opportunities,” he said.