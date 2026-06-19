Caraga declared stable, insurgency-free region

The declaration was made Thursday at the LMX Convention Center in Butuan City following the approval of a resolution by the Regional Peace and Order Council (RPOC)-13 and the adoption of similar resolutions by the peace and order councils of Caraga's five provinces and one city.

The milestone represents the culmination of decades of government efforts that combined military operations, good governance, socio-economic development, and community empowerment under the Whole-of-Nation Approach.

Before the declaration, Maj. Gen. Marion T. Angcao, commander of the 4th Infantry Division, took his oath as vice chairperson of RPOC-13 during a special meeting.

Present during the ceremony were Agusan del Norte Gov. Maria Angelica Rosedell M. Amante, Agusan del Sur Gov. Santiago B. Cane, Surigao del Norte Gov. Robert Lyndon S. Barbers, Acting Surigao del Sur Gov. Manuel O. Alameda Sr., Dinagat Islands Gov. Nilo P. Demerey Jr., and Butuan City Mayor Lawrence Lemuel H. Fortun.

The local chief executives described the declaration as a shared victory for the people of Caraga, crediting the cooperation among government agencies, security forces, civil society organizations, Indigenous communities, and residents.

The declaration was achieved through the combined efforts of the Department of the Interior and Local Government, Armed Forces of the Philippines, Department of National Defense, Philippine National Police, Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity, local government units, other national agencies under the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict, and various community partners.

Also in attendance were Department of National Defense Undersecretary Angelito M. De Leon, representing Defense Secretary Gilberto C. Teodoro Jr., and Eastern Mindanao Command chief Lt. Gen. Adonis Ariel G. Orio, representing AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Romeo S. Brawner Jr.

Despite the milestone, Angcao stressed that sustaining peace remains a continuing responsibility.

"The declaration of SIPS is not the end of our journey, but the beginning of a greater responsibility to sustain the peace we have gained, protect the progress we have achieved, and ensure that future generations inherit a Caraga that is secure, resilient, and full of opportunities," he said.