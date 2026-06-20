BOC conducts relief aid to earthquake-hit areas

The release of these items is being expedited under the Commissioner’s instructions, as part of a broader government effort to respond quickly and ease the situation of affected communities.

At the local level, BOC ports are also stepping up relief efforts. The Port of Davao, under District Collector Maita Acevedo, led the distribution of relief goods to earthquake-affected communities in Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental, reaching a total of 1,000 families in three barangays, namely Barangay Malalan (175 families), Barangay Kalbay (650 families), and Barangay Butuan (175 families).

The relief operations were further strengthened through the support and generosity of its stakeholders, Mark Anting, James Dela Cruz, Juvy Bactuanon and Kohaku family.

The Port of Zamboanga, in coordination with the Sub-Port of Dadiangas, also conducted relief operation, delivering food items, bottled water, and other basic necessities to earthquake-affected families in General Santos City and nearby areas.

Meanwhile, the Ports of Cagayan de Oro launched its own donation campaign for earthquake-affected communities in SOCCSKSARGEN, calling for contributions such as hygiene kits, ready-to-eat food, water, blankets, tents, and monetary aid from 11 June to 17 June to support ongoing relief efforts.

Other ports, including the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, Port of Manila, Manila International Container Port, Port of Cebu, Port of Iloilo, Port of Surigao, Port of Batangas, and Port San Fernando La Union have likewise initiated their respective donation drives, as all BOC ports nationwide mobilize efforts to assist communities affected by the devastating earthquake in Mindanao.

“Nagpapasalamat ako sa ating mga opisyal at kawani ng BOC for their quick response. Coming from the Office of Civil Defense, natural po sa amin na tingnan kung paano natin magagamit kaagad ang available resources para makatulong. Instead of letting these forfeited goods sit in our warehouses, we want to make sure they go directly to the families and communities in need of our assistance," Nepomuceno said.

“Of course, we also recognize the donation drives of our ports. Nakakatuwang makita na marami sa ating mga personnel ang nagkusang magbigay at personal na bumili ng relief goods para sa ating mga kababayan na nasalanta ng lindol. Isa itong patunay ng malasakit at bayanihan na buhay na buhay sa ating hanay,” the BOC chief added.