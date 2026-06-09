BOC turns seized goods into aid for communities

According to updates presented during the recent Collectors Conference, the BOC is processing the donation of essential items such as clothing, footwear, school supplies, tents and multifunction mobile power supply units, along with forfeited petroleum products, vehicles and vessels that will support government operations. The initiative covers major ports, including the Manila International Container Port, Port of Manila, Ninoy Aquino International Airport, and the ports of Batangas, Iloilo, Surigao, Aparri, Legazpi and Cagayan de Oro.

Customs Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno said the agency remains committed to ensuring that forfeited goods are put to productive public use instead of being left idle, reinforcing the BOC's drive for transparency, accountability and modernization while supporting government social welfare and community development programs.