Araneta City treats dads to over P1,000 in Father's Day rewards

Available from 20 to 21 June, the promotion rewards shoppers and diners who make a single-receipt purchase of at least P3,000 at participating Araneta City establishments.

Each Dad's Pit Stop Gift Card comes with redeemable vouchers, including a Personal Pepperoni Pizza from Pizza Hut, a Beef Burrito from Taco Bell, a Regular Classic Oreo Blizzard from Dairy Queen, and a Sticky Sweet Classic Coffee from World Kitchens at Gateway Mall 2.

To complete the Father's Day experience, every card also includes a complimentary movie pass from Gateway Cineplex 18, bringing the total value of the package to more than P1,000.

Customers may claim their gift cards by presenting valid receipts dated 20 to 21 June at the concierge counters of Gateway Mall 1, Gateway Mall 2, Ali Mall, and Farmers Plaza from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The campaign is part of Araneta City's Father's Day celebration, recognizing dads and father figures with a rewarding shopping and dining experience while creating memorable moments for families.

Complete promo mechanics and the list of participating establishments are available on Araneta City's official social media pages.