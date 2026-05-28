Premium hotel dining spots roll out Father’s Day feasts

Families looking to spoil dad this June can enjoy a lineup of dining offers at Manila Marriott Hotel and The Westin Manila.
Throughout June, Manila Marriott Hotel rolls out its “Dad of Steel” campaign, featuring themed dining experiences at Marriott Café and Cru Steakhouse. Every Friday, guests can enjoy the “Brewer’s Feast Dinner Buffet,” inspired by German beer hall favorites and paired with unlimited craft beer for P3,499 per person.
Seafood lovers can indulge in the “Pearl of Three Waters Dinner Buffet” every Saturday, offering unlimited premium oysters alongside Marriott Café’s signature buffet spread at the same price point.
For Sunday celebrations, families may choose between a refined lunch at Cru Steakhouse or the “Smorgasbord” Sunday Buffet Lunch at Marriott Café, featuring a wide selection of international dishes and premium specialties.
Meanwhile, The Westin Manila will hold a special Father’s Day buffet on 21 June at Seasonal Tastes. Guests can enjoy roast carvings, seafood selections, made-to-order dishes, plant-based options, and a mix of Western and Asian cuisine for P3,200 nett per person.
An early bird rate of P2,240 nett is available for reservations confirmed on or before 10 June. The first 30 confirmed bookings will also receive complimentary swimming pool access on the day of dining.
Both hotels aim to turn Father’s Day into a month-long celebration centered on food, family and appreciation.