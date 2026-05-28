Premium hotel dining spots roll out Father’s Day feasts

Families looking to spoil dad this June can enjoy a lineup of dining offers at Manila Marriott Hotel and The Westin Manila.

Throughout June, Manila Marriott Hotel rolls out its “Dad of Steel” campaign, featuring themed dining experiences at Marriott Café and Cru Steakhouse. Every Friday, guests can enjoy the “Brewer’s Feast Dinner Buffet,” inspired by German beer hall favorites and paired with unlimited craft beer for P3,499 per person.

Seafood lovers can indulge in the “Pearl of Three Waters Dinner Buffet” every Saturday, offering unlimited premium oysters alongside Marriott Café’s signature buffet spread at the same price point.