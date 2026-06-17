Lunch is on us, Dad!

Some of life’s most important lessons are taught not through words, but through example. Through quiet sacrifices, steadfast support and a reassuring presence during life’s milestones, fathers leave an enduring mark on the families they cherish.
This Father’s Day, New World Makati Hotel invites families to honor Dad with meaningful moments shared over exceptional food, thoughtful gifts and unforgettable experiences designed to bring loved ones together.
At Café 1228, families can gather for a specially curated Father’s Day Lunch Buffet on 21 June, featuring an elevated spread of international favorites and premium specialties. Highlights include succulent US Prime Rib, whole lechon, lamb chops, beef shank bulalo, fresh ceviche selections and an indulgent array of desserts created for the occasion. Guests may also enjoy free-flowing juices, soft drinks, coffee, tea, and one round of specially crafted ube cocktails or local beer, while fathers receive an exclusive commemorative giveaway.
The Father’s Day Lunch Buffet is available at P2,850 net per person, while children dine at P1,500.
For those celebrating with a love for authentic Chinese cuisine, Jasmine presents a Father’s Day Premium All-You-Can-Eat Yum Cha experience available for both lunch and dinner. The special menu showcases an expanded selection of handcrafted dim sum and signature dishes, including lobster and shrimp bean curd rolls, black truffle vegetable dumplings, wagyu beef rice paper rolls, seafood taro puffs, and an assortment of family-style specialties thoughtfully created for sharing.
The Father’s Day Yum Cha experience is available at P2,588 per person, while children may dine for P1,288.
No celebration is complete without something sweet to take home. Exclusively crafted for the occasion, The Shop’s Barako Pili Coconut Muscovado Cake pays tribute to the rich flavors of the Philippines. Layers of robust barako coffee, native pili, coconut and muscovado come together in a dessert that is both comforting and distinctive — much like the fathers it honors. Available in a petite size for P310 and as a whole cake for P1,800, it makes a thoughtful gift and a memorable centerpiece for any Father’s Day gathering.
Whether gathered around a lavish buffet, sharing baskets of dim sum, or enjoying a slice of cake at home, Father’s Day is ultimately about celebrating the man whose love, strength and dedication help shape the family’s story.
This June, create new memories and raise a toast to dad at New World Makati Hotel.