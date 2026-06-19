SOUND EXCHANGE

He also had a stint at Decoder Muzique, a prominent electronic music imprint in Spain, before releasing his iconic albums Anjanas and Recall.

The Santander-born sound engineer and prolific remixer, who made waves in deep house and techno soundscapes, is the founder of Seven Villas Music and a co-founder of Avantroots Records and Pulshar.

Titled Crafting the Architecture of Sound: An Electronic Music Masterclass, the event was a collaboration among the Embassy of Spain in the Philippines, the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation, and Instituto Cervantes.

It was hosted by the Music Production Program of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde.

Benilde Music Production Program chairperson Patrick Frias dubbed the event “an immersive dive into the mind of a distinguished figure in the field of electronic music.” He noted electronic production connects traditional artistry with cutting-edge technology in the dynamic global music landscape.

“Electronic music is a universal language, and by facilitating this masterclass, the Embassy of Spain in the Philippines is not only supporting the growth of the Philippine music scene but also nurturing a cross-cultural dialogue,” Frias explained.

This cultural exchange promoted international artistic dialogue and fostered synergy between industry expertise and academic teaching.

During the exclusive session, Bolívar shared his own production perspectives and mentored local student-producers from different universities and colleges.

Students from Mapúa Malayan Colleges Laguna, Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila, Philippine Christian University, Polytechnic University of the Philippines, De La Salle University and DLS-CSB joined the free masterclass.

“The opportunity to engage with international expertise is invaluable,” Frias remarked. “It broadens their horizons, encouraging them to view music production not just as a hobby or a technical skill, but as a profession that contributes to the global cultural fabric.”

“A global presence, Bolivar typically trades massive festival stages for the dark, immersive atmosphere of underground clubs, where he has curated sets in cultural hubs ranging from Berlin and New York City to Tokyo,” Frias said.