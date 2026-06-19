Faster, smarter factories with Epson’s Quartz Tech

Epson is applying the precision behind its pioneering quartz watch technology to industrial automation, introducing robotic solutions designed to help manufacturers boost productivity without sacrificing accuracy. Using proprietary ultra-compact Gyro Sensors built with quartz crystal and MEMS technology, Epson’s robots can detect and compensate for vibration in real time, allowing production lines to operate faster while maintaining consistent quality.

The technology is particularly relevant for industries such as electronics, semiconductors, medical devices and automotive components, where even the slightest movement can affect product quality. Epson is also expanding its automation portfolio with force-sensing technology that enables selected SCARA and 6-axis robots to perform delicate assembly tasks by detecting pressure and making real-time adjustments.