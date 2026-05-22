Why Epson?

But beyond corporate restructuring and future-facing vision statements, Epson spent much of the event explaining one thing: why its technology consumes less energy than competitors.

‘We are not the same’

For Epson Philippines head of sales Ash Elshawbaki, sustainability claims should be measurable — not just marketing.

“So in labels we trust, no?” Elshawbaki said, opening his presentation with a critique of sustainability certifications commonly used by tech brands.

“Labels are just shortcuts. They do not really represent excellence in terms of that metric,” he added.

Elshawbaki pointed out that many laser printers may carry similar green certifications as Epson devices but consume significantly more electricity. According to Epson’s internal and independent testing, some competing laser printers consume more than five times the power used by Epson’s heat-free inkjet systems.

“Laser uses heat to actually create all the printouts that it does. It needs to cook toner into the paper,” he explained.

“It’s actually 200 degrees. For anyone who bakes or cooks, you know that 200 degrees can actually bake bread.”

Epson’s technology, he said, uses mechanical precision and pressure instead of heat, dramatically reducing energy consumption.

“So to summarize, we have laser optimizes heat, Epson removes it, so we are not the same,” Elshawbaki said.

To back its claims, Epson partnered with Meralco Power Lab to independently test the energy efficiency of its devices.

According to the results presented during Fusion EcoPrint 17, Epson printers consumed as little as 96 watts of electricity in testing. The company also reiterated its global target of becoming carbon negative and underground resource-free by 2050.

Doing more with less

As inflation, fuel costs and electricity prices continue to rise, Epson also pitched its products as practical business tools rather than purely sustainability-focused devices.

Julia Avila, product manager for business inkjet solutions, said Philippine businesses are increasingly forced to scrutinize every peso spent on office operations.

“The Philippines actually has the top electricity cost in the ASEAN region. We’re just second to Singapore,” Avila said.

Because of rising operational costs, companies are becoming more cautious with spending, downsizing teams, and demanding higher productivity from existing resources.

“How can Epson help businesses navigate these challenges?” Avila asked.

Her answer focused on three key selling points: low cost per page, low power consumption, and what Epson calls “right-fit solutions.”

According to Avila, Epson’s business inkjet printers can reduce printing costs significantly compared to laser printers. Epson also emphasized lower electricity consumption based on Meralco Power Lab testing.

“We want customers to ask [questions]. We want them to be more curious about where their investments are going,” she said.

She added that many offices overspend on large, high-speed printers they do not fully utilize. Epson instead proposes tailored printer setups based on actual office printing behavior.

“You’re paying for what your company needs, which is the right fit essentially,” Avila said.

Sustainability beyond products

The event also highlighted Epson’s broader environmental efforts beyond hardware.

EJ Sulit, Epson Philippines sustainability champion, discussed the company’s waste management and recycling initiatives, including a partnership with World Wide Fund for Nature for a waste management enhancement project in Pio Duran, Albay.

The project aims to strengthen waste diversion systems, improve barangay-level collection programs, and convert collected plastic waste into eco-bricks, chairs, tables, and construction materials.

“We collect used ink cartridges, bottles, and packaging,” Sulit said, as he detailed Epson’s corporate waste collection program piloted in Davao in partnership with EnviroTech.

Internally, Epson employees also participate in waste segregation and recycling programs, while the company incentivizes clean plastic collection among workers.

Sulit said Epson collected more than 1,100 kilos each of clean plastic and shredded paper during the last fiscal year, all of which were turned over to Pasig City’s environmental office for recycling into sustainable materials.