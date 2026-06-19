DoLE seeks legal aid office, TUPAD overhaul

The department has partnered with law schools, including the Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila and the University of San Carlos in Cebu, to have fourth-year law students provide legal assistance.

Tolentino also detailed plans to overhaul the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program.

In coordination with Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) director general Jose Francisco Benitez, the revamped program will provide beneficiaries with job training, certification and seed capital to start their own businesses.

Addressing potential wage adjustments, Tolentino appealed to petitioners to wait, noting that the regional wage order issued last year does not expire until October.

He also explained that any adjustments must follow the official process of the regional wage board, chaired by Roy L. Buenafe, the department’s Central Visayas regional director.

Tolentino added that while he supported national wage legislation during his time as a senator, his current role requires him to implement existing laws through the regional boards.

The DoLE chief is scheduled Monday to lead the flag-raising ceremony for the department’s Central Visayas office and meet with regional officials, employees and representatives from attached agencies.