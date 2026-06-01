Tolentino vows lifting workers’ dignity, standardizes DoLE skeds

“We need to get their voices heard as well,” Tolentino said. “A flag ceremony is not just a weekly ritual; a flag ceremony is a renewal and commitment of what we should do as government servants.”

The labor chief said invitations will extend to policymakers, labor sector representatives, and employer groups, including Rep. Eli San Fernando, the Trade Union Congress of the Philippines, and domestic workers’ federations.

Tolentino added that he aims to position DoLE as the country’s top-performing agency by promoting growth and upgrading employee welfare.

“I pray for your cooperation. I pray for DoLE’s success. I pray for our unity,” Tolentino said. “I pray — and we will strive to ensure — that we raise not only the flag of the Philippines, but also the dignity of our beloved nation.”

Tolentino also clarified a 28 May memorandum mandating a return to the standard five-day physical workweek, stressing that it strictly applies to critical frontline and enforcement offices.

The full, daily on-site operations will cover the Office of the Secretary, the National Conciliation and Mediation Board, the National Labor Relations Commission, all labor inspectors conducting on-site standard inspections, and personnel managing the TUPAD Brigada Eskwela emergency employment program.