DOJ receives clean audit opinion from COA

According to the report, the DOJ's financial statements were prepared in compliance with the International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSAS) and were supported by internal control mechanisms and financial management systems.

Justice Secretary Frederick Vida welcomed the favorable audit result, saying it reflects the department's commitment to transparency and accountability.

“We need to assure our countrymen that the DOJ stays anchored in the pursuit of justice and, most importantly, on the transparent and responsible handling of public funds that will be allotted to the betterment of society,” Vida said.

He added that the unmodified opinion reinforces the department's commitment to the responsible stewardship of public resources while carrying out its mandate of delivering justice.

The DOJ described the audit outcome as recognition of its continuing efforts to uphold integrity and accountability in government service.

Under Article IX-D of the 1987 Constitution, COA serves as the government's supreme auditing institution and is tasked with examining public expenditures and the use of government resources through financial, compliance and performance audits based on international auditing standards.