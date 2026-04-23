DoJ tightens monitoring after performance gaps

“The objective is straightforward: to establish more reliable monitoring systems, ensure clearer reporting mechanisms, and improve overall performance,” he said, adding that stronger systems would support better decision-making and more efficient use of resources.

The push comes as DoJ officials acknowledge that some initiatives, despite adequate funding or rollout, have not produced transformative results.

DoJ Undersecretary Majken Anika Gran-Ong said performance reviews must go beyond metrics and focus on outcomes that directly affect the public.

She pointed to instances where programs failed to improve processing times or strengthen protections for vulnerable sectors despite being fully implemented.