Comelec eyes cost-cutting measures for Dasmariñas special polls

Comelec Chairman George Erwin Garcia said the poll body is racing to address a funding gap ahead of a critical end-of-June deadline while preparing for the election that will fill the congressional seat vacated by former Rep. Francisco "Kiko" Barzaga following his expulsion from the House of Representatives.

To lower costs, Comelec has started recovering and identifying reusable election materials, including stocks of indelible ink and other serviceable supplies. Garcia also said previously used election forms and documents may be recycled with minor modifications.

The commission is also exploring possible assistance from the Dasmariñas City government, although Garcia acknowledged that local support may not be enough to fully cover the funding requirements.

Despite the budget uncertainty, Comelec has begun preliminary preparations, noting that expenses remain minimal at this stage. Garcia said the bulk of the costs will arise once the commission starts printing official ballots and election paraphernalia that cannot be reused, including election returns and other security documents.

"The most important thing is that votes are cast and the winners are proclaimed based on the ballots counted," Garcia said.