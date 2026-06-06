Army declares another insurgency-free region

A joint intelligence operation was conducted by the 36th Infantry Battalion, 3rd Special Forces Battalion and the 1st Special Action Battalion of the PNP Special Action Force.

The surrenderers turned over one RPK light machine gun, three M16A1 rifles, one M203 grenade launcher, one M4 Bushmaster short-barrel rifle, ammunition, magazines, tactical gear, and subversive documents.

401st Infantry Brigade Acting Commander Col. Glenn Joy Aynera said the development reflects sustained clearing operations and close coordination with partner security forces, resulting in the continued recovery of loose firearms and war materiel.

4th Infantry Division Commander Maj. Gen. Marion Angcao said the success highlights the effectiveness of sustained operations in former insurgency-affected areas and strong inter-agency cooperation.