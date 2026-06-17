NTF-ELCAC marks Southern Tagalog's shift to stable peace

According to NTF-ELCAC Executive Director Undersecretary Ernesto Torres Jr., the declaration marks the end of decades in which Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon served as major strongholds of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army-National Democratic Front. He said the milestone symbolizes not only the decline of armed conflict but also the return of opportunities for development, investment, education, tourism, and livelihood across Southern Tagalog.

Torres credited barangays, families, former rebels, local leaders, teachers, civil society groups, soldiers, police officers, and government workers for helping build peace in the region. He added that the SIPS declaration is the beginning of a new chapter where communities can focus on progress and prosperity, emphasizing that "peace works, development works, and democracy works" as the country continues to expand areas declared under stable internal peace and security.