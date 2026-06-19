Bye ‘Floodgate’ probe?

“The important thing is there is new evidence and new witnesses,” Gatchalian said.

“What we don’t want is for the committee to be used to spew accusations against anyone because it’s so easy to accuse, but there must be evidence and testimony,” he added.

In addition, Gatchalian said, the continuation of the probe would “depend” on the gravity of any new evidence presented through testimony.

Cayetano, who was ousted as Senate president on Wednesday following the defection of Sen. Joel Villanueva to the new majority bloc, has repeatedly accused the Gatchalian faction of watering down the investigation into alleged systemic corruption in flood control projects.

Kickbacks

He said the Gatchalian bloc was using the Blue Ribbon Committee to shield the administration and its allies in Congress from accountability after they were accused of receiving massive kickbacks from flood control projects in recent years.

It may be recalled that expelled Representative Zaldy Co and 18 of his supposed bodyguards had claimed that they delivered billions of pesos in alleged flood control project kickbacks to the residences of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and former House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

Gatchalian, in response, rejected Cayetano’s allegations of a cover-up, saying the new majority has no intention of sweeping the alleged corruption scheme under the rug.

He said that continuing the probe remained necessary, given that the Blue Ribbon Committee report submitted to the Ombudsman by former panel chair Sen. Ping Lacson was only partial and therefore lacked conclusive findings to implicate all players in the alleged corruption schemes.

Tulfo has vowed to continue the stalled investigation even if it means inhibiting from the committee chairmanship.

Tulfo and Sen. Tito Sotto were named by the 18 former security aides of Co as among the members of Congress who allegedly received suitcases supposedly stuffed with cash from flood control kickbacks.

Affidavit first

Both senators vehemently denied the allegations and urged the bodyguards to face them before the Blue Ribbon Committee.

Tulfo earlier said he wanted all personalities summoned by the committee, particularly the 18 bodyguards, to submit notarized affidavits when the inquiry resumes.

Backing Tulfo’s position, Gatchalian explained that a notarized affidavit furnished to senators in advance would allow them to determine whether its contents merely repeated previous testimony.

It would also enable the senators to screen the documents to ensure the evidence is solid and prevent witnesses from simply pointing fingers without basis.

Gatchalian took offense when the alleged aides snubbed the “legitimate” Blue Ribbon hearing on 8 June despite being present at the Senate building in the office of Sen. Robin Padilla.

He asserted that their action constituted a deliberate refusal to attend the hearing, casting doubt on their motives.

“The truth doesn’t choose sides, whether the chairman is your ally or not,” Gatchalian said.