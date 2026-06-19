Gatchalian vows to press on with flood control probe

“The important thing is if there is new evidence [and] new witnesses, provide an affidavit [and] a document for the committee to examine,” Gathclian said in Filipino in a radio interview.

“What we don't want to happen is for the committee to be used to spew accusations to anyone because it's so easy to accuse, [but] there must be evidence and testimony,” he added.

In addition, Gatchalian averred that the continuation of the probe would “depend” on the gravity of possible evidence from testimonies.

Cayetano, though he has already conceded defeat to Gatchalian after over two weeks of a standoff, has repeatedly accused the latter and his allies of aggressively pushing the leadership change to bury or water down the investigation into alleged systemic corruption in the flood control projects.

The ousted Senate president argued that the Gatchalian bloc is using the committee as a smokescreen to shield the administration and its allies in Congress from accountability after they were accused of receiving massive kickbacks from flood control projects in recent years.

Gathclian, in response, refuted Cayetano’s allegations of a cover-up, claiming that the new majority has no intent to sweep the supposed corruption scheme in the flood control projects under the rug.

In fact, he remarked that continuing the probe remains necessary, given that the BRC report submitted to the Ombudsman by former panel chair Ping Lacson was only partial and therefore lacked conclusive findings implicating all players in the scheme.

Tulfo to inhibit as panel chair

Tulfo has vowed to continue the stalled investigation into the alleged massive corruption in flood control projects even if it would mean that he has to inhibit as chair.

Recall that Tulfo and Senator Tito Sotto were named by the 18 alleged former security aides of ex-lawmaker Elizaldy Co as among the members of Congress who allegedly received several suitcases supposedly stuffed with cash from flood control kickbacks.

The two vehemently denied the allegations and have urged the bodyguards to face them in the “legitimate” BRC.

Tulfo earlier said he would want all personalities who will be summoned by the committee, particularly the 18 bodyguards, to submit a notarized affidavit when the inquiry resumes.

In backing Tulfo’s position, Gatchalian explained that a notarized affidavit, which would be furnished to senators in advance, would allow them to review whether the details of the same are only a repeat of the previous testimonies.

It would also enable senators to screen the document to ensure that the evidence is solid and to prevent bodyguards from simply pointing fingers at anyone without a basis.

To recall, Orly Guteza—the supposed whistleblower of the cash delivery scheme—submitted an affidavit to the BRC, formerly chaired by Senator Rodante, only to be found “falsified” by a Manila court in October.

Guteza was the “surprise witness” of Marcoleta at the hearing in September, who implicated former House speaker Martin Romualdez and accused him of receiving several luggage containing alleged cash from flood control projects.

No more 'forged' affidavit

However, the lawyer who allegedly notarized the affidavit denied preparing the document and filed a report with the Manila Regional Trial Court, Branch 18, which investigated the matter and later found that her signature and notarial details were forged.

According to Gatchalian, the new majority bloc remains open to inviting the 18 bodyguards to the next hearing, despite what happened on 4 June, when they testified at the “bogus” BRC hearing convened by Cayetano and allies, notwithstanding the leadership that stripped them of the power to do so.

Gatchalian also took offense when the alleged aides snubbed the “legitimate” hearing on 8 June, despite being present at the Senate building at Senator Robin Padilla’s office.

He asserted that their action constituted a deliberate refusal to attend the hearing, which casts doubt on their motive.

“The truth doesn’t choose sides, whether the chairman is your ally or not,” Gatchalian remarked.

Critics and lawmakers flagged what they deemed glaring inconsistencies in the bodyguards' affidavit, including photos of the supposed deliveries and the timeline of events.

The credibility of the group was also called into question after four of them were disowned by the Philippine Navy and the Armed Forces of the Philippines, while the majority of the remainder were allegedly dishonorably discharged.

Despite this, the group denied receiving P5 million each in bribes, as alleged by the NBI, to fabricate the “fabricated” testimonies, a claim that repeats their February affidavit.