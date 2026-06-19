BOC files second batch of complaints over abandoned balikbayan boxes

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) on Friday filed a second batch of criminal complaints against five cargo forwarding firms allegedly involved in fraudulent balikbayan box operations.

The complaints were filed under the leadership of Customs Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno against Ikthus Trading Corp., Marcelo D. Laylo Cargo Forwarders, Me Amoree International Consumer Goods Trading, MT De Guzman Non-Specialized Wholesale Trading and Cargoflex Haulers Corp. for alleged violations of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA) and other applicable laws.

The cases stem from the discovery of 3,176 abandoned balikbayan boxes in several ports nationwide.