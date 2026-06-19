BOC files second batch of complaints over abandoned balikbayan boxes

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) on Friday filed a second batch of criminal complaints against five cargo forwarding firms allegedly involved in fraudulent balikbayan box operations.
The complaints were filed under the leadership of Customs Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno against Ikthus Trading Corp., Marcelo D. Laylo Cargo Forwarders, Me Amoree International Consumer Goods Trading, MT De Guzman Non-Specialized Wholesale Trading and Cargoflex Haulers Corp. for alleged violations of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA) and other applicable laws.
The cases stem from the discovery of 3,176 abandoned balikbayan boxes in several ports nationwide.
Investigators uncovered alleged schemes involving fraudulent misdeclaration and undervaluation of goods, unauthorized deconsolidation activities, outright smuggling, non-declaration of commercial goods, importation of prohibited and regulated items, and violations of intellectual property rights.
The filing follows the first batch of criminal complaints lodged by the BOC on May 29 against Makati Express Cargo Inc.
“We will not stop investigating, building cases, and filing appropriate complaints against cargo operators involved in deception and other fraudulent activities that harm our OFWs and their families,” Nepomuceno said.
The Customs chief added that other cases involving suspected violations by cargo forwarding firms remain under investigation and case build-up.
The BOC said the complaints form part of its continuing efforts to protect overseas Filipino workers and ensure compliance with customs regulations governing balikbayan box shipments.