Cargo firm facing raps over abandoned balikbayan boxes — BOC

BOC records showed that 117 forty-foot containers containing around 36,826 balikbayan boxes were declared impliedly abandoned in favor of the government under the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA) and customs regulations.

Of the total shipments, 65 containers containing about 19,671 boxes arrived through the MICP, 50 containers containing around 16,431 boxes passed through the Port of Cebu, and two containers containing about 724 boxes arrived through the Port of Davao.

The BOC said it issued a Final Show Cause Order on Oct. 21, 2025 directing MECI to process the release of overstaying shipments and settle duties, taxes, and other charges, but the company allegedly failed to comply.

The bureau also revoked MECI’s registration on Jan. 22, 2026, citing repeated failure to lodge goods declarations and claim shipments within the prescribed period, resulting in overstaying and abandoned cargoes.

According to the BOC, several overseas Filipino workers and intended recipients later sought assistance after their balikbayan boxes remained undelivered.

The complaints charge MECI and its officers with violations of Sections 1430 and 1403 of the CMTA in relation to Sections 1226 and 800, as well as customs regulations governing third-party registration, importer accreditation, and consolidated balikbayan box shipments.

The BOC also alleged that MECI misrepresented information in its registration records, failed to disclose foreign consolidators, and continued accepting or processing shipments despite prior abandoned cargoes and operational deficiencies.

Investigators further found that several registered business and warehouse addresses of the company were already non-operational while shipment activities continued, the bureau said.

Customs Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno said the bureau would continue pursuing accountability over the abandoned and undelivered shipments.

The BOC said it is coordinating with other government agencies and continuing the delivery of abandoned balikbayan boxes to recipients.