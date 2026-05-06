AC Bonifacio pushes back on 'connections' claims over BTS Pop-Up access

Actress and dancer AC Bonifacio has broken her silence following accusations that she used “connections” to gain entry into a recent BTS pop-up event in the country.

In a post on X, Bonifacio moved quickly to shut down the rumors circulating online, after facing a wave of backlash from fans.

“I understand the frustration because of how loyal you guys are as ARMY. First off, I was hired for the event to work. I did not use any ‘connections’ to get a pass. I didn’t even know who the event was for until the night before,” AC wrote in her statement.