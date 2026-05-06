AC Bonifacio pushes back on 'connections' claims over BTS Pop-Up access

Actress and dancer AC Bonifacio has broken her silence following accusations that she used “connections” to gain entry into a recent BTS pop-up event in the country.
In a post on X, Bonifacio moved quickly to shut down the rumors circulating online, after facing a wave of backlash from fans.
“I understand the frustration because of how loyal you guys are as ARMY. First off, I was hired for the event to work. I did not use any ‘connections’ to get a pass. I didn’t even know who the event was for until the night before,” AC wrote in her statement.
The issue gained further traction when fans noticed that BTS members J-Hope and Jungkook follow her on social media, prompting speculation about her access. Bonifacio clarified that the mutual following was simply the reason she tagged the two in her TikTok posts.
“Walang 'bias niya kasi,' 'papansin siya,' 'ARMY pero isa lang kilala' ??? lol pls. I may not have been there from the very beginning, but I made the effort to go back, learn their story, and understand everything that made BTS who they are today. Whether you’re a fan from 2014 or even 2026, we should all be celebrating that ARMY is growing,” she added.
Bonifacio emphasized that her presence at the event was strictly professional, a job she took on to pay the bills, while maintaining that she has been a fan of the group since 2017.
She closed her statement on a more conciliatory note, expressing support for OT7 and encouraging fans to come together in celebrating the group’s milestones and their recent comeback.