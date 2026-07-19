DAY6 bassist and vocalist Young K is heading back to the Philippines as part of his first solo concert tour, YOUNGEST.

Live Nation Philippines announced that the K-pop idol will perform at the New Frontier Theater on 20 February 2027, marking the Manila stop of the Asian tour.

The tour begins with a two-night concert at Inspire Arena in Incheon, South Korea, on 14 and 16 August 2026, before making stops in Bangkok (10 October), Taipei (29 November), Hong Kong (15 January 2027), Singapore (23 January 2027), Manila (20 February 2027), and Kuala Lumpur (20 March 2027).

The upcoming trek marks another milestone in Young K's solo career following the release of his solo projects and successful fan meetings, while continuing activities as a member of DAY6.

The Manila concert will be presented by Live Nation Philippines, with ticketing details expected to be announced at a later date.