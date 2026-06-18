SHFC awards P26M in housing aid to 365 Naga families

The funding, released on 18 June, forms part of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program and aims to provide secure land tenure for low-income families.

The check-awarding ceremony, the first ECMP event held in the Bicol Region, was led by DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling, SHFC President and CEO Federico Laxa, and Naga City Mayor Leni Robredo.

The Sabang Puro Urban Kabisig Homeowners' Association Inc. in Barangay Sabang received more than P8 million, benefiting 161 member-families and enabling them to legally acquire the land where their homes are built.

Meanwhile, Mabolo Homes Subdivision Homeowners Association Inc. in Barangay Mabolo was awarded more than P17 million for the acquisition of land that will benefit 204 families.

Laxa, who visited both communities before the ceremony, reaffirmed SHFC's commitment to helping low-income Filipinos secure homeownership.

“Masaya po kaming maging bahagi ng inyong tagumpay na matupad ang inyong pangarap na magkaroon ng sariling bahay at lupa,” he said, adding that the agency will continue assisting beneficiaries until they receive their individual land titles.

Robredo welcomed the relaunch of the Community Mortgage Program as the Enhanced Community Mortgage Program, describing it as the “cream of the crop” among government housing initiatives because it allows families to remain in their existing communities.

“Ito ay ideal dahil walang disruption sa kanilang kabuhayan. Makakatulog na sila nang maayos dahil wala nang pangamba na paalisin sila sa future,” she said.

Beneficiaries likewise expressed gratitude for the program, saying it provides them with security of land tenure without forcing them to leave their homes, livelihoods and long-established communities.

By promoting on-site development, the ECMP enables families to secure ownership while preserving their social networks and sources of income.

Since its launch in July 2025, SHFC said it has approved 45 ECMP projects nationwide benefiting more than 7,700 families. Of these, 21 communities have already received funding for land acquisition, accelerating their transition toward legal and secure homeownership.