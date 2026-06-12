Pampanga, Bataan families awarded titles under 4PH scheme

DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling led the ceremony alongside SHFC president and CEO Federico Laxa and Sta. Rita Mayor Reynan Calo.

The new title holders are members of the Virgen delos Remedios Homeowners’ Association Inc. (HOAI) Phases I and II in Barangay Dila-Dila, Sta. Rita, Pampanga; St. Rosary Village HOAI in Barangay Del Rosario, City of San Fernando, Pampanga; Bagong Diwa Homeowners’ Association in Barangay Pulong Bulo, City of San Fernando, Pampanga; and Bataan Holy Land HOAI in Balanga, Bataan.

Freedom from uncertainty

Held on the eve of Independence Day, the event was billed as a symbol of a different kind of freedom, liberation from uncertainty over land tenure and the fear of displacement.

In his remarks, Laxa described the title distribution as the fulfillment of a long-awaited dream for the beneficiaries. “At last, this is what you have been waiting for — the granting of the title you have long yearned for on your land. This is the dream of everyone for your family, for your children, and for the generations to come,” he said.

Mayor Calo, meanwhile, welcomed the development on behalf of his constituents. “At last, there is now a solution and my fellow Pampangueños are happy to be given titles to their land finally,” he said.

Elizabeth Soliman, President of Virgen delos Remedios HOA Phase I, spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries. “Today is a very important day for all of us. After a long period of waiting, effort, and perseverance, we are here at the fulfillment of one of the most important dreams of every family — to have our own title to the land where our home stands,” she said.

SHFC said it is pushing forward with its Enhanced Community Mortgage Program, a revamped framework featuring a streamlined application and approval process, expanded loan coverage, reduced interest rates and targeted subsidies.