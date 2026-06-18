Sheena Halili, Jeron Manzanero reveal baby No. 3 is a boy

The couple shared the happy news during an intimate gender reveal celebration attended by their children, choosing a simple family gathering filled with laughter, playful guesses and heartfelt moments.

Before the reveal, each family member made their prediction. Their daughter, Martina, hoped for a baby sister, while Jeron admitted he was expecting another boy.

The answer came as the family cut into a specially prepared cake, revealing a blue filling that confirmed Baby No. 3 is a boy.

The announcement was met with cheers from the family. Sheena shared that she loves the idea of Martina growing up with two younger brothers, while Jeron joked that his team of boys is getting even bigger. Their son, Jio, also welcomed the news of having another baby brother.

Friends, fans and fellow celebrities quickly flooded social media with congratulatory messages as the couple prepares to become a family of five.

Throughout her pregnancy, Sheena has openly shared her excitement about motherhood, posting maternity photos and personal reflections on the joy of expanding their family.

With another little boy on the way, the Halili-Manzanero household is eagerly counting down the days until its newest member arrives.