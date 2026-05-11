Ultherapy PRIME unveiled at Sheena Clinic

Opening the event, Sheena Bautista emphasized the clinic’s commitment to innovation and patient confidence.

“For years, Ultherapy has been one of the most trusted treatments for lifting and tightening because it delivers natural-looking results without surgery or downtime,” Bautista said.

“And tonight, we take that experience even further.”

One of the highlights of the evening was the official unveiling of Ultherapy PRIME, which Bautista described as “the next level” of aesthetic innovation for both the clinic and its patients.

The event also featured a presentation by Stephanie Espallardo, who discussed the science and advanced capabilities behind the globally recognized platform.

Further discussions were led by Bautista, resident doctor Neil Isaguirre, and Espallardo, focusing on the transition from Ultherapy Legacy to Ultherapy PRIME and how the technology enhances treatment precision, patient comfort, and aesthetic outcomes.

Beyond the technology showcase, the event also highlighted themes of confidence and self-care through the “Mirror & Gold Envelope Experience,” encouraging guests to reflect on personal transformation and self-image.

The evening also featured testimonials and confidence walk segments from women who shared how Ultherapy treatments positively affected their confidence and self-esteem.

Guests were treated to exclusive launch-night offers and raffle prizes, including one full Ultherapy PRIME treatment powered by 450 lines courtesy of Vanguard Aesthetics.

Closing the program, Isaguirre thanked attendees for being part of what he described as more than just a product launch.

“More than just the launch of a new technology, this is a celebration of innovation, confidence, and trust,” he said.

The launch further strengthened Sheena Clinic’s position as a destination for advanced aesthetic treatments and modern beauty innovations in the country.