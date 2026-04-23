Sheena Halili confirms third pregnancy in playful reveal

Sheena Halili is pregnant with her husband Jeron Manzanero’s third bundle of joy — a reveal delivered with a playful sense of timing.

Halili and her husband made the reveal in a funny Instagram reel on 21 April, joined by their kids Martina and Jio. Showing off happy faces while holding a pregnancy kit before Halili revealed her baby bump, the actress aptly captioned her post, “1…2…THREE!”