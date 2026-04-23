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Sheena Halili confirms third pregnancy in playful reveal

Sheena Halili and Jeron Manzanero reveal their third pregnancy in a playful Instagram reel, joined by their children Martina and Jio, in a moment that quickly drew celebratory reactions online.
Sheena Halili and Jeron Manzanero reveal their third pregnancy in a playful Instagram reel, joined by their children Martina and Jio, in a moment that quickly drew celebratory reactions online.Instagram
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Sheena Halili is pregnant with her husband Jeron Manzanero’s third bundle of joy — a reveal delivered with a playful sense of timing.

Halili and her husband made the reveal in a funny Instagram reel on 21 April, joined by their kids Martina and Jio. Showing off happy faces while holding a pregnancy kit before Halili revealed her baby bump, the actress aptly captioned her post, “1…2…THREE!”

Sheena Halili and Jeron Manzanero reveal their third pregnancy in a playful Instagram reel, joined by their children Martina and Jio, in a moment that quickly drew celebratory reactions online.
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Celebrities who sent congratulatory messages include Nadine Samonte, Iya Villania, Chariz Solomon, Yasmien Kurdi, Shaira Diaz, Ryza Cenon, Isabel Oli, and Rita Daniela—an industry chorus that followed almost instantly.

Halili married Manzanero on 23 February, 2020 in Quezon City. Their first child, Martina, was born on 13 December, 2020. Four years later, Halili gave birth to their second child, Jio, who was born in August 2024.

Sheena Halili and Jeron Manzanero reveal their third pregnancy in a playful Instagram reel, joined by their children Martina and Jio, in a moment that quickly drew celebratory reactions online.
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Halili is among the first batch of StarStruck, where Jennylyn Mercado was adjudged Ultimate Female Survivor. She has since been part of Kapuso shows like Marimar, LaLola, Ika-5 Utos, and more.

Sheena Halili

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