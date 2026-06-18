PNP says no formal notice received on alleged ICC arrest warrants

“As of this time, the PNP has not received any official communication, documentation, or directive from any government agency regarding the alleged ICC warrants. We rely on formal processes and verified information, not speculation or social media posts,” Nartatez said.

He issued the statement following the circulation of social media posts claiming that arrest warrants had been issued against a lawmaker and two former police officials.

Nartatez said that, in the absence of any official document, no special instructions have been issued to police units to monitor or track any individual in connection with the reports.

He emphasized that all police personnel have instead been reminded to follow established procedures in line with the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., through the guidance of Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla, to ensure that all law enforcement actions remain anchored on the rule of law, due process and established legal procedures while maintaining professionalism and institutional neutrality.

The PNP chief added that the organization continues to coordinate with the Department of the Interior and Local Government, Department of Justice, National Bureau of Investigation and Bureau of Immigration to maintain situational awareness should any formal request be received from competent authorities.

“The PNP will perform its mandate in accordance with the Constitution, existing laws, and established procedures. We will neither preempt the process nor neglect our responsibilities,” Nartatez said.