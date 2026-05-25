PNP on alert amid looming ICC warrants

The statement came amid reports that the ICC is preparing additional warrants that may involve several personalities in the Philippines.

“We remain fully committed to our mandate of upholding the rule of law, including the enforcement of any legal orders. As officers of the law, this is our sworn duty we in the PNP remain true to that commitment to the Filipino people,” Nartatez said.

The assurance was made as the PNP continues coordination with the National Bureau of Investigation and other agencies in anticipation of possible legal actions that may require joint operational responses.

Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro earlier said Malacañang wanted forthcoming ICC warrants to be enforced “in the soonest possible time,” especially following the recent decision of the Supreme Court.

“Our personnel will only act upon orders issued by proper authorities, ensuring that they are in accordance with existing rules and protocols,” Nartatez added.

Discussions within law enforcement circles have also included references to existing and possible ICC actions involving public officials, including Sen. Ronald dela Rosa, who is facing an ICC arrest warrant linked to alleged crimes against humanity.

Despite these developments, Nartatez stressed that operational readiness remains guided by strict protocols and inter-agency coordination rather than speculation or informal reports.

“The police force will continue to coordinate with other relevant law enforcement agencies regarding the matter. Lagi namang nakahanda ang PNP para sa ganitong mga bagay,” he said.

He added that discipline and adherence to procedure remain central to all police actions, particularly in sensitive international legal matters that may require coordinated enforcement.

“As a professional and disciplined institution, the PNP ensures that all actions remain consistent with standard operating procedures,” Nartatez said.