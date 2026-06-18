Plumb fires 64 to seize Day 1 lead at BingoPlus Philippine ADT Open

Plumb surged to the top of a tightly packed leaderboard with a flawless round highlighted by five birdies on the back nine.

Chinese Taipei’s Su Ching-Hung moved into second after shooting a seven-under 65, overtaking the morning-session leaders Naoki Sekito of Japan, Marcus Lim of Malaysia, and Jaeil Kim of South Korea, who shared third at six-under 66.

The Philippines also made a strong showing as young standout Sean Ramos and James Ryan Lam finished tied for ninth at four-under 68, keeping themselves firmly in contention.

“It was a good day from the start, really. I managed to hit every single green out there, which kind of made the day a little bit easier,” Plumb said.

“The birdies kept coming through nine, and then the back nine just kept going. It sounds like a cliché, but I just played pretty well. It was perfect.”

Plumb also praised the tournament’s organization and the quality of Philippine golf.

“It's been brilliant. I think there's a lot of talent here. I played with a couple of local guys in the practice rounds, and it's obviously run really well here. The golf courses seem good, and ADT has been brilliant this year. It should be a fun year as well,” he said.

Action resumes Thursday, 18 June, as players battle for positions heading into the weekend and compete for a share of the USD 100,000 prize pool.

For Ramos and Lam, the stakes are even higher, with the top two Filipino finishers earning automatic berths in the 2026 BingoPlus Philippine Open by the International Series later this year.