Manhunt launched after highway heist

Upon reaching Sitio Miranda along the Sayre Highway, a Ford Ranger pickup truck carrying armed men blocked their path and opened fire, hitting the vehicle’s windshield and tires.

The lone security guard returned fire but reportedly ran out of ammunition. No one was injured during the exchange of gunfire.

One of the suspects then approached the vehicle and took the duffel bag containing P1.677 million at gunpoint before fleeing.

Police have established checkpoints in the area and are reviewing CCTV footage along the Sayre Highway as the manhunt continues.