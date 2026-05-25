Two men rob Benguet gas station

The estimated loot is P260,000.

The employee recounted that they screamed for help during the confrontation, alerting bystanders who were drinking nearby. When the said bystanders tried to chase the suspects, the men fired their guns, prompting them to take cover.

The suspects fled aboard their getaway vehicle.

The Tuba Municipal Police Station, in a public advisory, is requesting residents, business owners, and motorists who were within the vicinity of the gas station between 9:00 PM and 10:30 PM on the night of the incident to come forward. Authorities are specifically looking for CCTV or dashcam footage that may have captured two male individuals riding a black Mio motorcycle.

The suspects were reportedly wearing black jackets, long pants, and black balaclavas, and they were not wearing helmets. The police emphasized that any recorded footage or relevant information could significantly aid the ongoing investigation and help restore peace and order in the community.