Total operating income rose 10.1 percent to P12.32 billion, supported by an 8.2 percent increase in interest income to P12.69 billion and a 14.9 percent rise in net interest income to P10.11 billion. The improvement was driven by a 10 percent expansion in loans and receivables to P281 billion from P256 billion a year earlier.

AUB's total assets grew 5.6 percent year on year to P427 billion as of June 30, while deposit liabilities increased 3.8 percent to P338 billion. Current and savings account (CASA) deposits reached P257 billion, accounting for 76.12 percent of total deposits and helping the bank maintain a net interest margin of 5.1 percent through its stable, low-cost funding base.

Non-interest income from businesses such as HelloMoney, credit cards, trust services, AUB PayMate and branch transactions climbed 16 percent to P1.2 billion. Operating expenses rose 11 percent to P4 billion as the bank continued investing in growth, although its cost-to-income ratio remained a competitive 32.6 percent.

To strengthen its balance sheet amid the current macroeconomic environment, AUB increased loan loss provisions by 227 percent to P596 million. Despite the higher provisioning and continued loan growth, asset quality remained strong, with a non-performing loan ratio of 0.44 percent and NPL coverage of 107.2 percent.

"Our steady results in the first half of 2026 reflect a strong foundation that enables us to aggressively accelerate our future-ready digital roadmap," AUB President Manuel A. Gomez said.

"As financial landscapes rapidly evolve, we are doubling down on expanding our digital ecosystem—from scaling our HelloMoney e-wallet to enhancing cross-border payment integration through AUB PayMate. By embedding cutting-edge technology into every facet of our operations, we aim to deliver frictionless banking experiences, capture new growth corridors, and maintain our trajectory of sustainable, technology-led profitability."