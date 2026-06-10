Razon firms aid quake-hit Mindanao

Primelectric Holdings Inc., International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI), and Manila Water led the effort, coordinating the delivery of assistance to local government units in Sarangani, South Cotabato, and General Santos City as recovery operations got underway.

In a statement on Wednesday, Primelectric said the companies supplied fuel for generator sets to help restore essential services, along with bottled water, rice, canned goods, and other basic necessities for displaced residents. Manila Water also deployed one of its Mobile Water Treatment Plants to help address immediate water needs in affected areas.

Primelectric supplemented the relief effort by distributing solar lamps and industrial fans for use in evacuation centers, where thousands of residents have sought temporary shelter following the quake.

“The assistance was intended to support local governments and affected residents as they continue recovery and rehabilitation efforts in the aftermath of the powerful temblor,” Primelectric said.