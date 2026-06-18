HPG recovers missing SUV

The recovery stemmed from a complaint previously filed with the regional office regarding the non-return of the vehicle after its owner entrusted it to an acquaintance.

Highway Patrol Group personnel initiated a police assistance dialogue between the involved parties, which successfully facilitated the peaceful turnover of the vehicle.

A background check through the agency’s vehicle information management system confirmed that the SUV was not listed on the nationwide registry of wanted or stolen vehicles at the time of the recovery.

Batangan commended the responding team for resolving the dispute through lawful and peaceful means.