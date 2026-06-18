HPG recovers SUV through voluntary surrender in Pasay

PNP-HPG Director Brig. Gen. Rommel Batangan said personnel from the Regional Highway Patrol Unit 3 took custody of a silver metallic Toyota Fortuner bearing Plate No. ABQ 6015 after it was voluntarily turned over in Barangay 84, Zone 10.

The recovery stemmed from a complaint filed with RHPU 3 regarding the alleged non-return of the vehicle after it had been entrusted to another individual.

According to Batangan, police assistance and dialogue between the concerned parties facilitated communication that eventually resulted in the voluntary surrender of the vehicle.

Verification through the Highway Patrol Group Vehicle Information Management System showed that the recovered Toyota Fortuner is not included in the nationwide list of wanted or stolen vehicles.

Batangan commended the operating personnel for resolving the matter through lawful and peaceful means.

“This accomplishment highlights the value of police intervention, dialogue, and cooperation among concerned parties in facilitating the recovery of motor vehicles. The Highway Patrol Group remains committed to protecting property rights and ensuring the proper resolution of motor vehicle-related incidents through lawful and professional police service,” he said.

The recovered vehicle is currently under the custody of the Highway Patrol Group pending further investigation and proper disposition.