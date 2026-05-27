Ruffles, biker leather and celebs at Louis Vuitton's New York show

Ensembles were punctuated by the Pop Art movement's orange, pink and green, while also giving way to deep purple, dusty pink and teal.

Whether the models donned heels or sneakers, the shoes were metallic, and legs were on display with boxer shorts, biker shorts and tailored Bermuda suits.

Hats — bucket or brimless — topped models' heads when hair wasn't left loose and marked with the horizontal streaks popularized by figure skater Alysa Liu, the brand's new ambassador.

The show was held at The Frick Collection, marking the first time a fashion show has been hosted by the museum since its renovation last year.

Formerly the mansion of a steel magnate, the museum teems with an impressive collection of European paintings and art dating back to the Renaissance. Models stalked down the runway, passing under archways and past famed artworks.

"Within the timeless rooms of The Frick Collection, beauty and art transcend time in a quiet dialogue, while beyond its walls, New York City pulses with constant reinvention -- a convergence of contrasts," the fashion house posted on Instagram, with the brand and the museum announcing a three-year patronage partnership.

Notably, Louis Vuitton will fund three temporary major exhibitions and host free visitor after-hours evenings at the museum on the first Fridays of every month for a year.

Europe's major fashion houses have shown exceptional interest in the American market and culture recently.

Louis Vuitton's men's collection by hip hop star Pharrell Williams drew inspiration from the Big Apple, and Gucci and Dior have recently unveiled their cruise collections in New York and Los Angeles, respectively.

In December, Chanel held its show in the New York subway.