'Emily in Paris' to end with final season

However, news of the six-season series coming to an end has also saddened fans globally, with many expressing reluctance to part with the popular guilty pleasure show.

“Thank you, Lily, for Emily in Paris. I'll miss this show so much. I can't wait to see Emily's final adventures. This show was so comforting to me ❤️‍🩹 I can't wait to see more glamour, adventures in Greece, and everything else they have in store for us in this last season. We love you, Emily 💖,” a fan commented on Collins’ post.

Series creator Darren Star also confirmed the end of the show, a development that disappointed fans.

“Making Emily in Paris with this extraordinary cast and crew has been the trip of a lifetime. As we embark on the final season, I am so grateful to Netflix, Paramount, and, most importantly, the fans who have taken this incredible journey with us," Star said in a statement.