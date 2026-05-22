'Emily in Paris' to end with final season

Production for the final season of the hit Netflix series Emily in Paris Season 6 officially started on 20 May in Greece, lead actress Lily Collins shared on her social media accounts.
“Annnnnd we're back — for the last time. @emilyinparis takes on Greece (and of course France) for one final, epic adventure. Let’s make it the most incredibly special season yet!…” the lead actress captioned on her Instagram post.
The announcement sparked excitement among fans worldwide, who are anticipating more over-the-top fashion looks, glossy “Instagram-worthy” Parisian locations, and the show’s signature love triangles.
However, news of the six-season series coming to an end has also saddened fans globally, with many expressing reluctance to part with the popular guilty pleasure show.
“Thank you, Lily, for Emily in Paris. I'll miss this show so much. I can't wait to see Emily's final adventures. This show was so comforting to me ❤️🩹 I can't wait to see more glamour, adventures in Greece, and everything else they have in store for us in this last season. We love you, Emily 💖,” a fan commented on Collins’ post.
Series creator Darren Star also confirmed the end of the show, a development that disappointed fans.
“Making Emily in Paris with this extraordinary cast and crew has been the trip of a lifetime. As we embark on the final season, I am so grateful to Netflix, Paramount, and, most importantly, the fans who have taken this incredible journey with us," Star said in a statement.