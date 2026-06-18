Child stunting worsens for first time in a decade, threatening gains in education

“Stunting is not just a health issue—it is an education issue,” EDCOM 2 said in a report released this week. “Children who are stunted are more likely to struggle in school, complete fewer years of education, and earn less as adults.”

The commission noted that the increase—from 23.6 percent in 2021 to 25.3 percent in 2025—marks the first rise in the country's stunting rate since at least 2013, reversing years of gradual progress.

Education experts have long described the first 1,000 days of a child’s life—from conception to age two—as the most critical period for brain development. When children fail to receive adequate nutrition during this window, the damage can be irreversible.

For EDCOM 2, the latest figures help explain why many Filipino learners continue to lag behind despite reforms in the education sector.

The commission's nationwide review of the education system found that many students enter school already at a disadvantage due to poor nutrition, inadequate healthcare, and limited access to early childhood development programs.

“These are children who arrive in classrooms hungry, developmentally delayed, or unable to fully benefit from instruction,” the report said.

EDCOM 2 previously reported that nearly half of Grade 3 learners are unable to read at grade level, while a large majority struggle to meet expected proficiency standards in mathematics and science.

To address the problem, EDCOM 2's proposed National Education and Workforce Development Plan 2026–2035 calls for expanded nutrition programs, improved maternal healthcare, stronger early childhood interventions, and closer coordination among government agencies and local governments.

The commission has set an ambitious target of reducing stunting prevalence to below 10 percent by 2035, arguing that investments in nutrition are among the most effective ways to improve educational outcomes and break cycles of poverty.

“You cannot fix learning without first addressing the conditions that shape a child's ability to learn,” the commission said.